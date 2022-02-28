Less drivers on road during pandemic, but AAA sees fatality spike

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The COVID-19 pandemic led to fewer drivers on the road and a reduction in miles driven in 2020, but AAA says traffic fatalities surged.

Crashes involving impairment, speeding, red-light running, aggressive driver and non-seatbelt use also surged.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that while most drivers reduced their driving during the pandemic, a small group (4%) increased their driving.

“Our research finds that higher-risk motorists accounted for a greater share of drivers during the pandemic than before it,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Safety-minded individuals drove less, while many who increased their driving tended to engage in riskier behaviors behind the wheel.”

Researchers discovered those who were driving more were younger and disproportionately male, a statistically riskier driver group.

38,600 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, the largest number of fatalities since 2007 and 7.2% higher than 2019.

The increase in traffic fatalities didn’t happen globally. Road deaths have been lower in almost all other high-income countries since 2019.

“Despite safer roads, safer vehicles and stronger traffic safety laws on the books, the U.S. has witnessed more, not less death on our roadways even at a time when other nations saw dramatic drops,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research. “What is absolutely clear to AAA is that it will take new action to get us closer to zero traffic deaths.”

In Virginia, traffic fatalities also increased during 2020. Despite fewer drivers on the road, 847 people were killed on Virginia roads in 2020. According to Virginia DMV, that’s an increase of nearly 3% from 2019, when 827 people lost their lives.

AAA recommends these safety tips for drivers to keep in mind:

Obey speed limits . Drivers tend to overestimate the time saved by speeding. You’d have to travel 100 miles to save roughly 5 minutes, moving at 80 mph instead of 75 mph. Speed kills and isn’t worth the cost. And recent AAA Foundation research shows that small speed increases were enough to raise a driver’s risk of severe injury or death.



Only drive sober . If you consume marijuana, alcohol, or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive. And if you’re going to drive, don’t consume these substances.



Out of sight, out of mind . Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb.



Buckle Up . Properly wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by up to 50 percent.



Stay Cool. AAA encourages drivers to maintain a cool head and focus on reaching their destination safely. If you encounter a dangerous driver, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 9-1-1 if needed.



