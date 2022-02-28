Advertisement

On-duty police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car, DEA says

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.
The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina is accused of trafficking drugs while on duty in his patrol car.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kevin Rodriguez, 33, with the Raleigh Police Department, allegedly met with a confidential source for a drug exchange on Jan. 24, 2022.

Rodriguez was in his marked Raleigh Police Department patrol car and was carrying his duty firearm at the time.

The DEA said the confidential source gave Rodriguez $2,600 in cash for about 56 grams of cocaine.

Rodriguez was charged with distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison if convicted, and a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Rockingham County, the CDC says it’s safe to go out without a mask if you’re comfortable.
CDC updates COVID-19 masking guidance
All over Stuarts Draft, you'll see signs supporting and opposing the union effort.
Stuarts Draft Hershey’s employees attempt to unionize
VSP investigating school bus crash in Augusta County
Shenandoah County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a large weekend fire at Randy’s...
Randy’s Hardware looking for temporary Mount Jackson location after weekend fire
On I-64 at mile marker 89 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
Crash on 1-64 in Augusta County causes delays

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
LIVE: Biden delivers first State of the Union amid crisis in Ukraine
Ana DeJesus, right, places a teddy bear on a growing memorial at The Church in Sacramento,...
Court documents show abuse before California church shooting
Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating as the United Nations warns that the refugee...
Historic humanitarian crisis unfolds as Russia escalates attacks
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Wyandotte first responders rescue a dog that was stranded on the icy Detroit River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River