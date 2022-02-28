Advertisement

Page County high schoolers honor law enforcement with banner, wreaths

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

This past week, members of the FCCLA, or the Family Career an Community Leaders of America, honored law enforcement in Page County.

The Page County high schoolers gave the Sheriff’s Department, Luray Police and Stanley Police a banner signed with their names on it. They also received challenge coins and hand made wreaths for the officer’s families.

“We really want to emphasize the support that their families give as well. We wanted to show appreciation for not only our local police departments and officers, but our families that support them every day,” said Emma Sellers, the Virginia State President of the FCCLA.

Chief Ryan Dean with Stanley Police says this was such a special gesture.

“It’s nice that they went out of their way to support us and honor us, especially what’s coming up on the anniversary, and we certainly appreciate everything that they did,” said Chief Dean.

Just recently, the students held what’s called a ‘Miracle Minute’ at the Page/Luray ball game. For one minute, the students collected funds. The $525 raised will be donated to Steadfast Service Dogs. It’s the organization that provided Officer Nick Winum’s wife with an emotional support dog.

The students also gave over 200 blue light bulbs to local families and businesses to shine in honor of Officer Winum.

