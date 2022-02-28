Shenandoah County to celebrate 250th anniversary with a birthday bash

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County, Virginia celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2022 with a series of celebrations held throughout the year and throughout the county.

The festivities begin with a “Birthday Bash”, held March 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market, VA.

The event is free and open to the public. No advance registration is required. It will feature guest speakers, games for children, light refreshments, music, people and exhibits representing the county’s history and cake.

Guests will be treated to interactive stations along with some first-person interpretations that capture the different categories of progress in Shenandoah County, like agriculture, transportation, communication and technology and how they have played a role in the county’s history.

The stations will be located throughout the building and may relate to existing museum exhibits such as the communication station pairing with the exhibit “Letters from the soldiers to New Market.”

“It is important for the community to participate in this Birthday Bash because as our slogan for the anniversary says ‘Honoring Our Past—Inspiring Our Future,’ we want to celebrate who we’ve been for 250 years, and how we’re moving on to future years of growth and prosperity,” said Amber Smoot, Events & Marketing Director for the Town of New Market.

The county rolled out “250 things to do in Shenandoah County” on its official Facebook page for Shenandoah County’s 250th Anniversary Commemoration. Each Friday, a mini itinerary of five things to do are highlighted, called “Five Things Friday.”

But the anniversary isn’t the only celebration planned this year.

For Fourth of July weekend, July 1-4, 2022, there will be “Let Freedom Ring: Celebrate Independence Days in Shenandoah County” celebrations throughout the county, including Bryce Resort.

The county is also hosting an event September 10, 2022 called “Honoring our Past and Inspiring our Future,” a local History Festival, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Shenandoah Germanic Heritage Museum.

