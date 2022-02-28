Advertisement

This week it’s all about conjunctions up in the sky

Pluto used to be the ninth planet in the solar system, but is now only a dwarf planet
Pluto used to be the ninth planet in the solar system, but is now only a dwarf planet
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST
(WHSV) - 2022 rolls on as we head into March this week. You’ll notice the theme of this month is conjunctions and it starts this week.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 17 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, March 7th, we’ll have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 24 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:48 am to 6:38 am while sunset moves from 6:07 pm to 6:14 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Saturday, March 5th, 5:46 am4 min16°above NNWabove ENE
Sunday, March 6th, 4:59 am3 min13°above Nabove NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
New MoonWednesday, March 2nd, 12:34 pm
First Quarter MoonThursday, March 10th, 5:45 am
Full MoonFriday, March 18th, 3:17 am
Third Quarter MoonFriday, March 25th, 1:37 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon is on Friday, March 18th at 3:17 am and is known as the Worm Moon named after the earthworms that come out of a newly thawed ground. Other names for this full moon include the Chaste Moon, Death Moon, Crust Moon, and Sap Moon. The name Sap Moon comes from the fact that March is the time of the year to tap maple trees.

Other Interesting Events

On Thursday, March 3rd, it’s a great time to bring out the telescope or binoculars as the planet Mars and Pluto will be in conjunction. When two planets are in conjunction, they appear close to each other in the sky and move in the same direction. It may be tricky to view this however, as the best views will be from the far Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. Before dawn, look in the eastern sky for Mars. Pluto will be nearby but you’ll need some sort of star-finder app to help you find Pluto.

Look in the eastern sky after 5am and before dawn
Look in the eastern sky after 5am and before dawn(WHSV)

In the early morning hours on Saturday, March 5th, Venus will become in conjunction with Pluto. Mars will still be nearby, so you can use both Venus and Mars to find Pluto with the aid of a star-finder app. Of course you’ll need a telescope or binoculars to have any attempt at viewing Pluto. You can view this before dawn in the southeastern sky.

Look in the southeastern sky after 5am and before dawn Saturday morning
Look in the southeastern sky after 5am and before dawn Saturday morning(WHSV)

