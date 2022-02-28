This week it’s all about conjunctions up in the sky

(WHSV) - 2022 rolls on as we head into March this week. You’ll notice the theme of this month is conjunctions and it starts this week.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 17 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, March 7th, we’ll have 11 hours and 36 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 24 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:48 am to 6:38 am while sunset moves from 6:07 pm to 6:14 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Saturday, March 5th, 5:46 am 4 min 16° above NNW above ENE Sunday, March 6th, 4:59 am 3 min 13° above N above NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time New Moon Wednesday, March 2nd, 12:34 pm First Quarter Moon Thursday, March 10th, 5:45 am Full Moon Friday, March 18th, 3:17 am Third Quarter Moon Friday, March 25th, 1:37 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon is on Friday, March 18th at 3:17 am and is known as the Worm Moon named after the earthworms that come out of a newly thawed ground. Other names for this full moon include the Chaste Moon, Death Moon, Crust Moon, and Sap Moon. The name Sap Moon comes from the fact that March is the time of the year to tap maple trees.

Other Interesting Events

On Thursday, March 3rd, it’s a great time to bring out the telescope or binoculars as the planet Mars and Pluto will be in conjunction. When two planets are in conjunction, they appear close to each other in the sky and move in the same direction. It may be tricky to view this however, as the best views will be from the far Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. Before dawn, look in the eastern sky for Mars. Pluto will be nearby but you’ll need some sort of star-finder app to help you find Pluto.

Look in the eastern sky after 5am and before dawn (WHSV)

In the early morning hours on Saturday, March 5th, Venus will become in conjunction with Pluto. Mars will still be nearby, so you can use both Venus and Mars to find Pluto with the aid of a star-finder app. Of course you’ll need a telescope or binoculars to have any attempt at viewing Pluto. You can view this before dawn in the southeastern sky.

Look in the southeastern sky after 5am and before dawn Saturday morning (WHSV)

