VSP investigating school bus crash in Augusta County

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - At 7:48 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an Augusta County School Bus in the 200 block of Howardsville Turnpike.

The school bus was stopped and loading students when a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan reportedly experienced an electronic malfunction and struck the bus in the rear. The bus had its lights and sign activated.

VSP says the minivan was adapted with an electronic system for acceleration and braking and there was a malfunction with that system.

No one on the bus was injured and the students were transferred to another bus.

The driver of the minivan was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP says this crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.