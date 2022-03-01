Advertisement

Baby formula recall expands

Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula.

It’s a new part of a larger recall announced earlier this month after products from the company’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan was linked to illness in babies.

Similac PM 60/40 products from lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case) are impacted.

They join other Similac, Alimentum and Elecare powdered products with codes between 22 and 27 and expiration dates of April 2022 or later in the recall.

You can also enter your product lot code on the company’s website to check if it is part of the recall.

At least four infants have been hospitalized and one died from possible infection with two types of bacteria that may be in the recalled formula: Cronobacter and Salmonella.

Illnesses occurred in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas between September 2021 and January of this year.

The FDA said the Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Though the infections are rare, they are especially high risk for newborns.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

The FDA said symptoms related to the two bacterial infections can include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal body movements, lethargy, rash or blood in the urine or stool.

If your baby is experiencing symptoms related to a bacterial infection, contact your child’s health care provider immediately.

More details are available on the FDA website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Officials investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on Rt. 33
In Rockingham County, the CDC says it’s safe to go out without a mask if you’re comfortable.
CDC updates COVID-19 masking guidance
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
All over Stuarts Draft, you'll see signs supporting and opposing the union effort.
Stuarts Draft Hershey’s employees attempt to unionize
Kings Dominion will start accepting cashless payments on March 12
Kings Dominion will go completely cashless starting March 12

Latest News

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec....
Marilyn Manson sues Evan Rachel Wood over abuse allegations
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Gas prices are continuing to rise, the price of oil per barrel was up to $110 on Wednesday....
Rising gas prices not yet affecting local car market
American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton, England, after...
Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for $825,000 at auction
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents