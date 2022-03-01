Central Shenandoah Health District wraps up COVID-19 testing clinics due to decreased need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is scaling down its COVID-19 testing clinics around the Valley, including some that have been operating since the pandemic began.

“Last week was our last performing testing at the Augusta County Government Center every day, so we’re wrapping that up,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said. “We’re also wrapping up our testing at Hillandale Park this week, so our last testing clinic will actually be this Thursday morning. We’re just not seeing the demand for testing that we were earlier this year.”

The health district continues to try to reach people in rural areas with its mobile vaccine clinics. In February, the CSHD partnered with Dollar General locations around the Valley, which will continue through March.

Shelton said the turnout of clinics at Dollar General locations varies from clinic to clinic, but overall has been successful.

“I was canvassing [Monday] and folks were really excited that there was going to be a vaccine clinic where they are and they don’t have to drive 20,30 minutes out of their way to get a vaccination, so I think that’s a win,” Shelton said. “We’re going to continue looking for opportunities to provide vaccinations to people in our community where they already are.”

While COVID-19 cases are going down across the health district, Shelton points out that every locality is also experiencing high levels of transmissibility.

“COVID-19 is still present and spreading easily even though cases are going down,” Shelton said. “We still need to be mindful of that. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested as soon as you can.”

For more information on the Central Shenandoah Health District’s community vaccine clinics, click here.

