Chicago flights dropped from CHO

CHO FILE
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - United Airlines is cutting its Chicago service at Charlottesville-Albemarle airport.

In place of this, airport management says there will be a new connector flight to Washington-Dulles. Money troubles from the pandemic caused this change, the airline is prioritizing the profits that come from larger markets.

“When we do see something like Chicago, when that goes away, we want to make sure that we have another strong connection to the West. So We’re going to continue to work with the airlines. And ultimately, again, we want to make sure that we regain the services that we’ve lost,” CHO Deputy Executive Director Jason Burch said.

If you have a flight booked to Chicago after June, Burch says you may be redirected to Dulles. United will be trying to rebook and accommodate customers.

