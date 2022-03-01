Harrisonburg Committees discuss future transit projects at joint meeting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Transportation Safety Advisory Committee and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Sub-committee met on Monday night and discussed future transportation projects for the city.

During the meeting, city staff went over potential projects to be included in the city’s application for SMART SCALE grant funding from VDOT.

The SMART SCALE grant program awards funds to localities across the state for transportation projects based on the overall benefits of their proposed projects by VDOT.

Localities submit applications every two years, in 2020 Harrisonburg was awarded $20 million for transportation projects. The program is very competitive.

“Full applications are due the first of August, so our staff will use the summer, there’s a lot of data that VDOT needs to be able to rank and evaluate each of the projects across the state, normally they receive a couple hundred every cycle, so we’ve got to load some data into the system,” said Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg’s public works director.

City staff went over seven potential projects, including one that would involve major changes to Liberty Street in downtown Harrisonburg to create a protected two-way bike lane.

“We would take one lane away, one travel lane in the southbound direction and make that a two-way bike lane going from the monument on the South End of downtown to the merge on the North end,” said Hartman.

Staff also went over a proposal to improve the intersection of Erickson and Pear Streets.

“We’ve had some concerns of safety with some accidents happening there just because of the volume of Erikson and people trying to make a left off of Pear Street, we’re gonna install what’s called a restricted crossing U-turn there to improve some safety,” said Hartman.

Other potential projects include adding sidewalks along Reseriovir Street between Dutch Mill Ct and the intersection at Harrisonburg Crossing, adding sidewalks along North Main Street, expanding the Bluestone Trail to the new Harrisonburg High School.

As well as reconfiguring the 4-lane segment of Mt. Clinton Pike Road to have 1 vehicle lane in each direction, a center two-way left-turn lane, and bike lanes.

City staff also examined possible improvements to the South Main Street corridor and ask the public to complete a survey asking what improvements they would like to see along the road.

The grant money will be awarded to localities in 2023 and be distributed in the following years, the city would hope to complete the projects by 2030.

