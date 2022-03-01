JMU Football releases Sun Belt Conference schedule for 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Athletics announced its full 2022 football schedule, featuring 10 FBS games and 11 total games in its first year as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Dukes will face three non-conference opponents and eight Sun Belt squads, hosting six home games at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

“Seeing this schedule makes all the work of the last few months worth it, not to mention the years of positioning and strategic growth,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “When you see 10 FBS games, including five in our home venue, and the competition of the Sun Belt, particularly in the East Division, you can see visually why we made this move. This is where James Madison belongs. I can’t wait to begin this new stage and see a packed Bridgeforth Stadium this fall!”

“This is a great schedule,” Head Coach Curt Cignetti said. “Our players and fans will be excited as the reality of competing in the Sun Belt Conference is one step closer to reality.”

As previously announced, JMU begins its first season of transition to full Football Bowl Subdivision status with back-to-back home games, hosting Middle Tennessee out of Conference USA (Sept. 3) followed by FCS foe Norfolk State (Sept. 10).

After a third-week bye, the Dukes begin Sun Belt play with an East Division showdown Sept. 24, as they travel to Boone, N.C., to face Appalachian State. JMU’s first-ever Sun Belt game will feature its most familiar opponent in its new conference as the Dukes and Mountaineers will meet for the 17th time.

The Dukes return home Oct. 1 for Family Weekend when they welcome Texas State to Harrisonburg. They hit the road the following two weeks, trekking to Jonesboro, Ark., to take on Arkansas State (Oct. 8), followed by a matchup at Georgia Southern (Oct. 15) in Statesboro, Ga.

JMU closes the month Oct. 22 for its annual Homecoming Game when its hosts Marshall.

After another open week the last weekend of October, the Dukes close non-conference play with a trip to ACC opponent Louisville (Nov. 5).

The next week will keep JMU in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as Sun Belt play resumes in Norfolk at Old Dominion (Nov. 12).

With the road slate complete, JMU concludes its season with consecutive home games against Georgia State (Nov. 19) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26).

Kickoff times and networks for the first three weeks of the season will be selected in early June. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

Season tickets for JMU’s 2022 football season are now on sale at JMUTickets.com. Fans may also call 540-568-3853 or visit the JMU Athletics Ticket Office at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for all season ticket orders.

Additionally, the Duke Club Priority Deadline for the 2022 football season is May 15. Single-game tickets will go on sale July 1.

JMU History vs. 2022 Opponents

Game 1: Middle Tennessee (Sept. 3)

JMU leads 1-0

Last meeting 9/10/94 – JMU 24, Middle Tennessee 22

Game 2: Norfolk State (Sept. 10)

JMU leads 2-0

Last meeting 9/18/18 – JMU 17, Norfolk State 0

Game 3: at Appalachian State (Sept. 24)

App State leads 12-4

Last meeting 9/20/08 – JMU 35, App State 32

Game 4: Texas State (Oct. 1) – Family Weekend

First meeting

Game 5: at Arkansas State (Oct. 8)

First meeting

Game 6: at Georgia Southern (Oct. 15)

Georgia Southern leads 7-1

Last meeting 10/17/92 – Georgia Southern 24, JMU 17

Game 7: Marshall (Oct. 22) – Homecoming Weekend

Marshall leads 2-0

Last meeting 12/3/94 – Marshall 28, JMU 21

Game 8 : at Louisville (Nov. 5)

First meeting

Game 9: at Old Dominion (Nov. 12)

ODU leads 2-0

Last meeting 11/17/12 – ODU 38, JMU 28

Game 10: Georgia State (Nov. 19)

JMU leads 1-0

Last meeting 10/27/12 – JMU 28, Georgia State 21

Game 11: Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26)

Series tied 1-1

Last meeting 9/22/07 – JMU 45, Coastal Carolina 10

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.