Kings Dominion will go completely cashless starting March 12

Kings Dominion will start accepting cashless payments on March 12(Kings Dominion)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The next time you go to Kings Dominion - leave the cash at home, the theme park is going completely cashless.

Starting March 12, Kings Dominion will only accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

If you don’t have any of those cashless payments - no worries, the theme park will have cash-to-card kiosks that can transfer cash to a card with no fees.

