Many Valley children lost a caretaker to COVID-19, health professionals say

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - About 5.2 million children worldwide lost a caretaker to COVID-19, a recent study shows.

The study, published late last week in the medical journal The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, said after losing a parent, many children may experience long-lasting mental health effects. The study’s authors call the widespread loss the “hidden pandemic.”

“Children, developmentally, in order to develop in a healthy way and kind of interact with the world, they need to feel like ultimately, despite the ups and downs, that the world is a safe place,” said Andrea Kendall, licensed clinical social worker with Augusta Health.

Kendall said she has worked with many children experiencing this loss. She said many children in the Valley lost their grandparent who served in the caretaker role.

“When you think about the amount of children we have in our area who are raised by their grandparents, who are just, by nature, a lot more vulnerable,” Kendall said.

Since older adults are more susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19, kids being raised by older adults often felt more fear associated with COVID-19.

“I’ve seen children raised by grandparents who not only have lost one caregiver, but the remaining caregiver is also vulnerable,” Kendall said.

Kids thrive on stability and safety. The pandemic has shattered that concept for many children, she said.

Kendall said it’s important to let kids feel their feelings, so if they’re sad, angry or scared, let them know it’s valid and let them know they aren’t alone. She suggested for any child experiencing these life changes, counseling can be a big help.

