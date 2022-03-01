Advertisement

Sen. Warner warns against Russian cyberattacks

Virginia Senator Mark Warner (FILE)
Virginia Senator Mark Warner (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner says Americans have to be very conscious of the threat of cyberattacks in light of the violence in Ukraine.

Senators on both sides of the aisle have come together to support the country in the wake of the Russian invasion. Sen. Warner says both direct and indirect cyberattacks on American businesses and other institutions are a real possibility.

“We’ve seen the Russian ruble dropped by 30% in the last few days, we’ve seen the Russian markets close, we’re seeing Russian economy literally crumble before our eyes, and I think we should expect them to unleash cyberattacks against our country and other NATO nations,” Warner said.

Sen. Warner says the key is resilience, bringing networks up to speed, and telling the government if you or your business is a victim.

