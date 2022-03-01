Advertisement

Sentara RMH names new VP of Operations

Hughes brings 18 years of experience to this role, most recently holding the Director of...
Hughes brings 18 years of experience to this role, most recently holding the Director of Patient Care Services position at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.(Sentara Healthcare)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center names Catherine Hughes as its new Vice President of Operations.

Hughes brings 18 years of experience to this role, most recently holding the Director of Patient Care Services position at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.

“Catherine has tremendous leadership and people skills; she has excelled at managing patient satisfaction and employee engagement efforts in her previous role,” says Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH Medical Center. “She will be a wonderful addition to the Sentara RMH family.”

Hughes believes building relationships is key to having a successful team and building positive patient outcomes.

“Nothing I have accomplished in my 18 years at Martha Jefferson could have been done without an outstanding team working along with me. I am so proud of my time at Sentara Martha Jefferson, and while I will miss the team there, I am excited to build new relationships at Sentara RMH and in the Harrisonburg community.”

As the Vice President of Operations at Sentara RMH, Hughes will be responsible for the direction/coordination of the business and operational activities of the organization. She will start work at Sentara RMH Medical Center March 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Officials investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on Rt. 33
In Rockingham County, the CDC says it’s safe to go out without a mask if you’re comfortable.
CDC updates COVID-19 masking guidance
Governor Youngkin signs first veto
All over Stuarts Draft, you'll see signs supporting and opposing the union effort.
Stuarts Draft Hershey’s employees attempt to unionize
Kings Dominion will start accepting cashless payments on March 12
Kings Dominion will go completely cashless starting March 12

Latest News

Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (SMH) is the only hospital in Virginia, and one of just a few on...
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital named a top 100 Critical Access Hospital
This downward trend aligns with provisional data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease...
DHHR reports drug overdose deaths trending downward in W.Va.
Tim Kaine
Kaine, Markey & Duckworth introduce bill to help people with long COVID-19
Baby file
Many Valley children lost a caretaker to COVID-19, health professionals say
File Photo: The Central Shenandoah Health District providing free COVID-19 testing in Waynesboro.
Central Shenandoah Health District wraps up COVID-19 testing clinics due to decreased need