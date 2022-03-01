Sentara RMH names new VP of Operations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center names Catherine Hughes as its new Vice President of Operations.

Hughes brings 18 years of experience to this role, most recently holding the Director of Patient Care Services position at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.

“Catherine has tremendous leadership and people skills; she has excelled at managing patient satisfaction and employee engagement efforts in her previous role,” says Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH Medical Center. “She will be a wonderful addition to the Sentara RMH family.”

Hughes believes building relationships is key to having a successful team and building positive patient outcomes.

“Nothing I have accomplished in my 18 years at Martha Jefferson could have been done without an outstanding team working along with me. I am so proud of my time at Sentara Martha Jefferson, and while I will miss the team there, I am excited to build new relationships at Sentara RMH and in the Harrisonburg community.”

As the Vice President of Operations at Sentara RMH, Hughes will be responsible for the direction/coordination of the business and operational activities of the organization. She will start work at Sentara RMH Medical Center March 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.