VHSL Basketball State Quarterfinals Schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eight local teams are preparing to compete in the VHSL state basketball tournaments.

VHSL State Quarterfinals Schedule

All games scheduled for Friday, March 4

Boys Basketball

Class 3

Northside at Spotswood - 8 p.m.

Class 2

Greensville County at Central - 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at John Marshall - 7:30 p.m. (at Huguenot High School)

Class 1

Buffalo Gap at Lancaster - 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Class 3

Staunton River at Spotswood - 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Carroll County - 7 p.m.

Class 2

Brunswick at Luray - 6:30 p.m.

Class 1

Buffalo Gap at West Point - 7 p.m.

