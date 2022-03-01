Advertisement

Virginia distillery prepares for more vodka bottle sales

Signature vodka from Silverback Distillery
Signature vodka from Silverback Distillery(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia ABC stores are showing their support for Ukraine by boycotting Russian products. Though this could be a chance for you to try out some new Virginia spirits.

Silverback Distillery gets its vodka ingredients in Nelson County, so it isn’t seeing any distribution issues in its future. Its master distiller, Lauren Riggleman, is hoping they sell a lot of vodka soon, given ABC’s change.

“Our vodka is one of our biggest tasters. We do a lot of cocktails with it,” Riggleman said.

She’s now hoping they get more bottle sales now there are fewer vodka options at ABC.

“What’s great about that is we can turn the vodka around in about a week. So if we need to make more we can,” Riggleman said.

She says supporting agriculture around town is just another plus of Virginia vodka.

“Our spent mash, local farmers come and pick it up and use it as fertilizer, cow feed, and things like that. So it’s kind of like a cyclical awesome thing we have with the farmers,” Riggleman said.

You can find Silverback Distillery in Afton, right off Route 151.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
VSP investigating school bus crash in Augusta County
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Ukraine was invaded by Russia on Thursday
Does the U.S. have an obligation to protect Ukraine?

Latest News

Va. committee passes bill banning admissions discrimination
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,644 Thursday
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health to host RN hiring event in Harrisonburg
Waynesboro buildings set for demolition soon
2 buildings in Waynesboro set for demolition