Caught on camera: Deer breaks glass front window and bursts into store in Forest

Deer in Penelope
Deer in Penelope(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - It was just a normal day at Penelope, until a unique shopper burst through the glass at the front of the store.

“They were scared to death obviously because they didn’t know what it was because everyone was busy. We had customers in the store,” said Libbie Small.

Tuesday afternoon, the deer seen on video started walking around the boutique.

“We were in shock when they called us, you know, it was just like, well this is a first,” said Small.

Libbie Small, a family member of the owners of Penelope, said the deer was in there for some time until three good Samaritans came to the rescue.

“They were the ones that actually got the deer out because it kept ramming against a mirror in the back, and so they were able to distract the deer, pull the mirror off the wall, and they used the mirror, they turned the lights out and they used it and he was able to get out of the store,” said Small.

Small said thankfully no person was hurt and there was minimal damage in the store. Just what’s left of the broken front window.

“We were kinda joking because we’re like, oh, she just wanted a pair of earrings and she couldn’t open the door herself,” said Small.

The owners of Penelope are looking for those three men who helped get the deer out.

“We want to thank them for their help because there could have been a lot more damage to merchandise and to the store,” said Small.

