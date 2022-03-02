Advertisement

DHHR reports drug overdose deaths trending downward in W.Va.

This downward trend aligns with provisional data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease...
This downward trend aligns with provisional data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which indicates West Virginia’s decline in monthly overdose deaths is better than the national average and neighboring states.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) has reported an improvement in the number of monthly overdose deaths from April 2021 through September 2021.

This downward trend aligns with provisional data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which indicates West Virginia’s decline in monthly overdose deaths is better than the national average and neighboring states.

The provisional data can be found here. Select the header titled 12 Month-ending Provisional Number of Drug Overdose Deaths and select West Virginia under jurisdiction.

For example, the study shows two of West Virginia’s counties with typically the highest overdose death rates, Cabell and Kanawha counties, decreased deaths from April to September 2021.

Specific data can be found by selecting the state and the county in the drop-down menu under the header titled Provisional Drug Overdose Deaths by County, 12 month period ending July, 2021.

“As in many other states, West Virginia experienced an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were isolated and unable to connect with others,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, ODCP Director. “The significant drop in overdose deaths in recent months is a testament to the leadership of Governor Jim Justice and the hard work and collaboration across DHHR bureaus to provide and expand innovative, high quality, evidence-based addiction and mental care to residents.”

In 2021, a number of measures were implemented to address the overdose epidemic. DHHR distributed record numbers of naloxone to high risk individuals, continued the expansion of treatment and recovery services, licensed new syringe service programs, built a network of ODCP Regional Coordinators in the hardest hit counties, launched new stigma campaigns, and continued to move the treatment system towards quality outcomes.

“While no overdoses are acceptable, we are encouraged by this data and will continue our efforts to end West Virginia’s substance use epidemic,” added Dr. Christiansen.

For more information on West Virginia’s efforts to combat the substance use epidemic, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Crews respond to house fire in Waynesboro Thursday evening
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health to host RN hiring event in Harrisonburg
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (SMH) is the only hospital in Virginia, and one of just a few on...
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital named a top 100 Critical Access Hospital
Tim Kaine
Kaine, Markey & Duckworth introduce bill to help people with long COVID-19
Baby file
Many Valley children lost a caretaker to COVID-19, health professionals say