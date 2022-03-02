Advertisement

JMU baseball scores 28 runs, wins 5th straight

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team racked up 28 runs Tuesday afternoon in the Dukes’ fifth straight victory.

JMU defeated VMI, 28-4, at Eagle Field. The Dukes scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning before plating seven more runs in the second inning to grab control of the game.

Centerfielder Chase DeLauter registered two hits and two stolen bases in the first inning before blasting a grand slam in the second. He finished the game with four hits, eight RBI, and three runs scored. Third baseman Tre Dabney scored five runs and drove in three while Travis Reifsnider (three hits, four RBI) and Mason Dunaway (two hits, three RBI) both hit home runs during the first inning outburst. Freshman leftfielder Fenwick Trimble registered three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored.

Seven different pitchers appeared in the game for JMU. Lefthander Liam McDonnell started on the mound and threw three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

James Madison improves 5-3 overall. The Dukes are scheduled play at Richmond Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

