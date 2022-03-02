Kaine, Markey & Duckworth introduce bill to help people with long COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) led the introduction of the Comprehensive Access to Resources and Education (CARE) for Long COVID Act, according to his team.

The CARE for Long COVID act would do the following:

Accelerate research by centralizing data regarding long COVID patient experiences;

Increase understanding of treatment efficacy and disparities by expanding research to provide recommendations to improve the health care system’s responses to long COVID;

Educate long COVID patients and medical providers by working with the CDC to develop and provide the public with information on common symptoms, treatment, and other related illnesses;

Facilitate interagency coordination to educate employers and schools on the impact of long COVID and employment, disability, and education rights for people with long COVID; and

Develop partnerships between community-based organizations, social service providers, and legal assistance providers to help people with long COVID access needed services.

“As someone with mild long COVID symptoms, I am glad to introduce this legislation to help address the lingering effects of the coronavirus,” said Senator Kaine. “This legislation will help improve our understanding of and response to long COVID by expanding resources for those dealing with the long-term impacts of the virus. As a member of the Senate HELP Committee, I will continue working to ensure greater access to critical tools to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are also helping introduce the bill.

