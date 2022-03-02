Lyndhurst shelter prepares for kitten season

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - Kitten season hits around March and usually runs until October, so Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) staff are getting prepared.

Kitten season happens because of longer days, warmer weather and increased access to food, and it’s the period of time when female cats are often giving birth to litters. The cats are often strays, and many end up in shelters.

SVASC staff said hundreds of kittens will come through their doors from March to October, but there is a simple solution: spaying and neutering. That’s not the only thing that can be done, though.

With more kittens, they’ll need homes. You can make an appointment on SVASC’s website. You can also register to foster. If you find stray cats, contact local organizations that “trap, neuter, return.”

In TNR programs, cats are caught, fixed and returned to where they came from. Cat’s Cradle can help with those programs.

Angels of Assisi also offers low-cost spay and neuter programs. You can donate on their website, and you can specify where you want the money to go to.

“We do partner with Angels of Assisi, who is a transport van that goes all the way to Roanoke, and we actually had one today. They took, like, 15 dogs and about like 30 cats,” said kennel attendant Raven Loving.

Shelter staff said it’s crucial to reduce the impact of kitten season.

“If I’m being honest, we’ve got about thirty cat cages,” said Loving.

“That goes by quick, really fast. They fill up super quick. We have to constantly push out to fosters, like can someone please take these kittens because we have no space,” added Larissa Boettner.

They said as long as community cats are safe, it’s ok for them to be stray, but they need to be fixed. Alley Cat Allies has information about that on their website.

SVASC also said cats are best with their moms, so if you find a littler of kittens, wait several hours to see if she returns. If she doesn’t, that’s when you can intervene, but you should contact a rescue center for help first.

