Panel again defeats ban on personal use of campaign cash

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have ended for another year efforts to put basic limits on how they can spend money donated to their campaigns.

A Republican-controlled House subcommittee on Wednesday defeated a bill that would have prohibited spending on what its sponsor called “the low-hanging fruit.”

Included in the ban would have been spending on mortgages and country club memberships. Virginia is a national outlier for its lack of such a ban, which lawmakers have long resisted implementing.

