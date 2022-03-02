Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Bryce Farley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bryce Farley is a standout senior at Turner Ashby High School.

As a wrestler, Farley is a role model for the Knights.

“She’s the only female on the team, the smallest person on the team, and the leader of all the boys on the team,” said head wrestling coach Marshall Smiley.

This year, Farley claimed the Valley District title and became the first female state champion in VHSL history.

“When I step into the practice room, I forget about everything and just focus on my goals. The mat is my safe space,” said Farley.

Since she started wrestling in middle school, Farley has competed against mostly male opponents. Her success on the mat has inspired other young women to follow in her footsteps.

“She has been the frontrunner for our program and has sparked interest among other girls. Wrestling is not only a boys’ sport,” added Smiley.

Farley is passionate about mentoring the next generation of female wrestlers.

“I like talking to them and seeing if they need any help in the process,” said Farley. I’d love to coach them in the future.”

Farley brings this compassion to the classroom, where she is enrolled in the nursing program at Massanutten Technical Center. Farley is one year away from becoming a licensed nurse.

“Her hard work and determination are amazing. She is committed to her future and is capable of achieving anything,” said math teacher Demetra Heckman.

The local community will continue to follow Farley as she excels on and off the mat in her final year at Turner Ashby High School.

