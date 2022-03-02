Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Bryce Farley

Bryce Farley
Bryce Farley(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bryce Farley is a standout senior at Turner Ashby High School.

As a wrestler, Farley is a role model for the Knights.

“She’s the only female on the team, the smallest person on the team, and the leader of all the boys on the team,” said head wrestling coach Marshall Smiley.

This year, Farley claimed the Valley District title and became the first female state champion in VHSL history.

“When I step into the practice room, I forget about everything and just focus on my goals. The mat is my safe space,” said Farley.

Since she started wrestling in middle school, Farley has competed against mostly male opponents. Her success on the mat has inspired other young women to follow in her footsteps.

“She has been the frontrunner for our program and has sparked interest among other girls. Wrestling is not only a boys’ sport,” added Smiley.

Farley is passionate about mentoring the next generation of female wrestlers.

“I like talking to them and seeing if they need any help in the process,” said Farley. I’d love to coach them in the future.”

Farley brings this compassion to the classroom, where she is enrolled in the nursing program at Massanutten Technical Center. Farley is one year away from becoming a licensed nurse.

“Her hard work and determination are amazing. She is committed to her future and is capable of achieving anything,” said math teacher Demetra Heckman.

The local community will continue to follow Farley as she excels on and off the mat in her final year at Turner Ashby High School.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Crews respond to house fire in Waynesboro Thursday evening
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a home loss to Drexel Thursday night.
JMU falls at home to hot-shooting Drexel
The East Rockingham boys basketball team enters the state tournament as an underdog.
East Rock preparing for rematch with John Marshall