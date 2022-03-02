Pleasant temperatures continue

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful, warmer day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Likely upper 60s for Petersburg and Moorefield areas.

A pleasant and comfortable evening as temperatures drop into the 50s but turning windy. Gusts for most below 25mph, however we will have gusts up to 30-40mph for elevations above 2,500′. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few rain showers overnight for the Allegheny mountains.

THURSDAY: A cool start for the day with more clouds. Some rain showers mixing with wet snow for the Alleghenies, an isolated shower or sprinkle elsewhere as a cold front crosses. Temperatures remain nearly steady with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. The further north, the cooler the temperatures. So, across the Potomac Highlands, and for most of Shenandoah county, highs in the upper 40s. South of Rt. 33, highs in the low to mid 50s. A few spotty showers or sprinkles for the day but no washout. Feeling cool for the day especially with the clouds.

Overnight staying cold with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy overnight and cold with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day but sunny with temperatures rising into the 40s but warming fast. Plenty of sunshine for the day and turning warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds overnight and becoming chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and a few clouds. Still a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon but feeling warm with highs in low to mid 70s! A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds overnight and pleasantly cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sunshine. Clouds stick around for the day but turning quite warm with highs in the low to mid 70s again. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and cloudy. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A cloudy and pleasant start with temperatures once again rising into the 50s. Not as warm as the day before but still pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. More clouds than sunshine for the day and into the evening and feeling pleasantly cool with temperatures in the 40s. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

