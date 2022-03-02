Road closure and detour to begin mid-March for Rt. 682 Bridge project

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Construction work is beginning on a project to replace the Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) bridge over Pleasant Run in Rockingham County, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A road closure and a three-mile long detour will be put into place March 15, 2022 and will remain for approximately one year. The speed limit on the detour will be 25 miles per hour.

Traffic on the eastern side of the bridge wishing to access the western side should take Route 682 to Route 867 (North River Road) to Route 11 (Lee Highway). Turn right onto Route 11. Proceed on Route 11 to Route 257 (Friedens Church Road). Turn right onto Route 257 and proceed to where Route 257 turns into Route 682.

Traffic on the western side of the bridge wishing to access the eastern side should head west on Route 682. Proceed on Route 682 to where it turns into Route 257 and continue to the Route 11 intersection. Turn left onto Route 11 and proceed to Route 867. Turn left onto Route 867 and continue to Route 682.

Truck drivers should note a tight turn area at the Route 682 intersection with Route 867 and be alert for curves on Route 867. Signs will be placed at both ends of the curves to warn motorists. The Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing on Route 867 will have stop and proceed signs and pavement markings leading up to the crossing.

In the Town of Mount Crawford, the intersection of Route 11 and Route 867 will have temporary traffic signals. Motorists on Route 11 and Route 867 east and Route 867 west (Old Bridgewater Road) in Mount Crawford should be alert for stopped traffic at the signals. The speed limit on Route 11 in the area of the temporary signals will be 25 miles per hour. Signs will be posted showing the speed limit.

The intersection of Mill Street south at Old Bridgewater Road will be closed during the work zone detour period. The temporary signals may not be fully installed or activated by the detour implementation date, but the traveling public should be alert for implementation of this traffic pattern change.

As part of the project the alignment of the new bridge will be shifted slightly to the south, but will occupy the same general footprint of the existing bridge. The new bridge will be will be 40 feet wide and approximately 50 feet long, with two 12-foot travel lanes and eight-foot shoulders.

The roadway will be leveled out at the railroad crossing. Curves on Route 682 an the intersections with Route 867 and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) will also be improved.

The current structure built in 1945 is deficient and is nearing the end of its service life.

All work is weather permitting. Completion is scheduled for spring 2023.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.