Shenandoah Memorial Hospital named a top 100 Critical Access Hospital

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital announced it has been recognized as one of the nation’s Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Shenandoah Memorial Hospital (SMH) is the only hospital in Virginia, and one of just a few on the Eastern Seaboard, to earn this recognition for 2022.

“Two years ago, the way we care for patients, and in fact our entire way of life, changed dramatically,” said SMH President N. Travis Clark. “COVID-19 has brought challenges we could not have imagined, from supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages to a highly-polarized national debate on the best ways forward. To earn this distinction during such a transforming time is a testament to our entire team’s commitment, resiliency and extraordinary skill set.”

There are 1,353 federally-designated Critical Access Hospitals serving rural areas across the country. Each year, Chartis uses publicly available data to assess and benchmark rural hospital performance based on 36 relevant indicators.

The pillars of these indicators include quality, outcomes, patient satisfaction and costs. The 100 highest scoring Critical Access Hospitals earned a spot on this year’s list.

“Amidst uncertainty, transition and strain, these [Top 100] performers are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost than their peers,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader at The Chartis Center.

“I could not be more proud of our team at Shenandoah,” said SMH Vice President Tammy Gasper. “It’s a real honor to receive national recognition for trying to be our best and do our best for every patient, every day.”

