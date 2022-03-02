Staunton Public Library offers two telescopes for checkout

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Public Library has another nontraditional item for cardholders to check out: telescopes.

An amateur astronomer donated the telescopes after raising funds independently from local businesses and individuals. Staunton Library Public Services Librarian Ali McCue said this donation gives them another opportunity to offer learning opportunities.

“Libraries, especially public libraries, have really been branching out into nontraditional items, so basically anything that’s not a book or an audiobook. I mean, there are people who are still surprised that we loan DVDs,” McCue said.

Beyond telescopes, the library also offers things like musical equipment.

“We’ve really tried to branch out into finding other ways to engage with our community and finding other materials and resources that they can check out, they can borrow, they can play with, they can try, they can learn from. The telescopes are just another amazing resource that we’ve been able to allow our community to try out,” McCue said.

She said the goal is to facilitate community learning, and she’s excited to see everything that comes out of the telescopes.

“Astronomy, specifically, may not be like a goal of public libraries or our library specifically to let people have more access to, but things like STEM education, just engaging in the community in any of their individual curiosities and hobbies and that sort of thing,” she said.

She said they hope to learn more about the community’s wants and needs.

“The telescopes are probably one of those things that the community didn’t know they wanted or needed but I think once they’re available and everyone’s checking them out and finding out just how cool it is to be able to look up at the sky at night and be able to see something up close, they’re going to be glad they have much more access to this kind of resource now.”

There are a few rules for the telescopes:

There is a two-week checkout period for adult cardholders in good standing.

No holds or renewals can be placed on the telescopes.

Telescopes must be returned to staff at the Staunton Public Library. They may not be returned to the Augusta County or Waynesboro libraries.

Both telescopes are Zhumell Z114 Portable Reflector Dobsonian Telescopes, featuring high-end parabolic mirrors for brighter views, 1.25″ 25mm eyepieces for wide field views, 1.25″ 10mm eyepiece for higher magnification, and Red Dot Finders for precision, according to the city’s press release.

“These are great for a variety of all ages and astronomy interests and abilities. They’re very portable, they’re very durable,” McCue said.

The telescopes come with a user’s guide, as well as some accessories to make them less intimidating. The library is also hosting a naming contest for the telescopes through the month of March.

You can submit name ideas through comment on the library’s Facebook or Instagram, or submit suggestions in the telescope naming contest boxes. The press release also said plans for an outdoor stargazing program for the public are in the works.

