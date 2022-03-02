Virginia governor discusses legislative agenda, Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A law signed by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ending school mask mandates across the commonwealth went into effect of Tuesday. Now, the governor is continues to move forward with his agenda.

WHSV spoke with Youngkin on Tuesday about a number of hot-topic items like the state budget and what Virginia is doing to support Ukraine.

“I’m incredibly encouraged today to see Virginia kids back in school smiling, enjoying their relationships, and happy to be there, and of course, today marks a day where parents can make a choice,” said Youngkin.

With mask mandates lifted and cases declining across Virginia, Youngkin is very optimistic about the state of COVID in Virginia.

“We’re on the road back to normalcy, I’m excited to see cases come way down,” he said.” I’m excited that hospitalizations are way down and of course, I feel incredibly humbled for a moment to see deaths come down as well.”

Youngkin said he is looking forward to signing Senate Bill 656 which passed in the House of Delegates on Monday and will further his agenda of giving parents an increased say in their child’s education.

“We are going to continue to honor parents and I’m looking forward to signing a bill later this week that reaffirms that a bill that allows parents to make decisions about inappropriate materials in schools,” Youngkin said. “This a bill my opponent Terry McAuliffe vetoed and I will happily sign it when it comes to my desk.”

With the on-going conflict in Ukraine, Youngkin has called for action in support of the country by saying it’s time to stand in solidarity against Russia.

“I called for a comprehensive review of all relationships with Russian businesses,” the governor said. “I asked our Virginia Retirement system and all universities to methodically divest themselves of all holdings of Russian companies.”

“It’s time for us to lock arms and recognize that we must show solidarity against this unprovoked assault by Vladimir Putin on a sovereign nation. He’s murdering senselessly, innocent Ukrainians, and it’s got to come to a stop,” Youngkin said on Tuesday.

In the General Assembly, Youngkin is now turning his attention to tax cuts.

“Inflation and the cost of living in Virginia is way too high. We have to cut taxes and eliminate the grocery tax and suspend the gas tax and double the standard deduction and have a large tax rebate, the largest in the history of Virginia,” he said.

The Republican-held House of Delegates and Democrat-held Senate have to pass a bi-partisan state budget by March 12th. While they have yet to come to an agreement, Youngkin is keeping his priorities the same and is confident that a deal will be made.

“We have big investments in education including lab schools. We want to invest in law enforcement to keep our communities safe, so these are all key priorities, I haven’t wavered from them. I’m confident we’re going to get a budget we can work with,” Youngkin said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.