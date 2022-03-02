VSP investigating school bus crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators say the driver of a Kia crashed into an Augusta County School bus Wednesday morning at the intersection of Dooms Crossing Road and East Side Highway.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. Virginia State Police says nobody was hurt. Students on the bus were transferred to another bus.

Charges are pending. This marks the second crash involving a school bus in Augusta County this week. The other was on Howardsville Turnpike in Stuarts Draft Monday.

