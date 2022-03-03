Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: Kobler has been located.

On Wednesday, March 02, 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a county resident who was reported missing by a family member.

Keelan Thomas Kobler, 34, was last seen on or around March 1, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m. Kobler is 5′7″ and 120 lbs. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Kobler is driving a 2010 Nissan Altima, Silver in color, with Virginia tag UAW-5202. A member of his family and the sheriff’s office say he could possibly be in the Richmond area.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.