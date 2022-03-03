Advertisement

At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in Florida. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Volusia County, Fla. (WESH) - At least three people are dead following multiple crashes on I-95 in Florida Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lieutenant Kim Montes says there were five separate accidents involving 11 different vehicles on the interstate in Volusia County, Fla., around mile marker 244.

At least 11 vehicles, including some tractor trailers, were involved.

A child was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway, but Florida Highway Patrol says there was “no visibility” at the time of the accidents.

Northbound I-95 is closed at State Route 5A at Mile Marker 231 to State Route 442. Southbound I-95 is closed at State Route 44 at Mile Marker 249 to State Route 5A.

At least three people are dead following a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Volusia County, Florida, Thursday morning. (Credit: WESH, FDOT via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
VSP investigating school bus crash in Augusta County
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Air 3 flies over the HHS2 Construction Site on March 1.
Harrisonburg School Board approves HHS2 naming committee and timeline

Latest News

Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB lockout: Negotiators meet to discuss next step
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
Additional free at-home COVID tests to be made available
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect