NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening. (Source: WCBS, NYPD, CNN)

