Advertisement

Official: 10 hospitalized after Maryland explosion, fire

(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland fire official says 10 people were taken to hospitals, including several people with serious injuries, after an explosion and fire at a apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein says firefighters responded Thursday morning after 911 callers reported an explosion at the four-story building in Silver Spring.

Crews arriving on the scene found significant fire and evidence of an explosion. Goldstein says they helped several people get out before the building was completely consumed by fire and there was a collapse.

He says it’s not clear where the fire began and too early to say how it started.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews...
Augusta County teacher investigated for touching students
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The crash occurred Thursday, March 3 at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road...
VSP investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russia reports cease-fire in 2 Ukraine areas for evacuations
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during an interview at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, March 4,...
Utah governor says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still...
Zelenskyy says he's in Kyiv, hasn't fled Ukraine
FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur...
‘Dark Shadows,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor Mitchell Ryan dies
He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida