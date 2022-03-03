Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed shopping center development on the Harrisonburg City-Rockingham County line.

The development would be located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Route 11 and Mt. Clinton Pike Road, along North Valley Pike Road.

The property there is 5.5 acres, most of which lies on the Harrisonburg side of the Rockingham County line.

“The only thing under consideration by the county planning commission was just short of an acre of land along North Valley Pike. The rest of the project that’s being proposed is in the city and will be considered by the city,” said Rhonda Cooper, Rockingham County director of community development.

The developer Holtzman Oil Corp. is looking to rezone the property from A-2 (General Agricultural) to B-1 C (General Business with Conditions).

The plan is to build seven buildings on the property: one of which will be a gas station and convenience store and the other six could be made into restaurants, drive-thrus, banks, retail stores, or medical offices.

The development would require the city and county to work together if it’s approved.

“We interact with the city planners and we learn about what is being proposed on each side of that line and how that might be coordinated,” said Cooper.

The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will discuss the development at its next meeting on March 9th. The Rockingham County portion of the proposal will go to the Board of Supervisors on March 23rd.

“They will consider the 0.9-acre portion that lays within the county,” said Cooper. “Meanwhile, the city will have their planning commission review this next week followed by their city council meeting for the portion that lays inside the city.”

Cooper said the county received no public comments in opposition to the development. She adds if one locality approves the project and the other does not the developer could still move forward with a smaller version of the project.

