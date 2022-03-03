Rocktown Beer and Music Festival returns April 16

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Rocktown Beer and Music Festival is back and ready to celebrate its 10th year on April 16, 2022 at the Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg.

The festival is presented by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and sponsored by Harrisonburg breweries, Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co. Each year the festival draws more than 3,000 guests to downtown Harrisonburg, making it one of the most popular and largest live music events in the city, according to a press release.

Aaron Ludwig, owner of Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint and Billy Jack’s Wing and Draft Shack, and Tim Brady, former owner of Pale Fire Brewing Co, co-founded Rocktown Beer and Music Festival in 2010. In partnership with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, the two hosted the inaugural festival in 2011.

The 2022 Festival will build off past success by focusing on craft beer, music and local food.

In addition to a selection of beers brewed by downtown breweries, Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co, attendees will have the opportunity to sample beer from over 50 other craft breweries from around the country.

Nationally touring musical acts, The Nude Party, and Abby Bryant & The Echos will be performing.

Food will also be available from local businesses: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burgers, Hank’s Grille and Bar, Chanello’s Pizza and Mashita. Festivities will take place April 16, 2022 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion.

You can purchase tickets for the event or sign up to volunteer here.

