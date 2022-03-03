Route 50 safety enhancement project starts March 7 in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to start safety-enhancement work Monday, March 7, on Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) in Frederick County.

The roughly 12.5-mile project runs from Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) to the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, guardrail replacements and new rumble strips along the edges of the roadway.

From March 7 through October 2022, VDOT says motorists should be alert for single-lane traffic and potential delays Monday through Friday as follows:

On the four-lane portion of Route 50, eastbound and westbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction. To minimize congestion during peak commuting times, there will be no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On the two-lane portion of Route 50, west of Route 259 (Carpers Pike), flaggers will control traffic from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Rumble strips will warn motorists approaching the work zone.

The Route 50 project has a fixed completion date of October 31, 2022. The Federal Highway Administration funds 90 percent of the design and construction of this project through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

All work is weather permitting. Click here for traffic alerts and traveler information in Virginia.

