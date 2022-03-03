Advertisement

Route 50 safety enhancement project starts March 7 in Frederick County

All work is weather permitting.
All work is weather permitting.(KBTX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to start safety-enhancement work Monday, March 7, on Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) in Frederick County.

The roughly 12.5-mile project runs from Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) to the West Virginia state line. Improvements include shoulder widening, guardrail replacements and new rumble strips along the edges of the roadway.

From March 7 through October 2022, VDOT says motorists should be alert for single-lane traffic and potential delays Monday through Friday as follows:

  • On the four-lane portion of Route 50, eastbound and westbound traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction. To minimize congestion during peak commuting times, there will be no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • On the two-lane portion of Route 50, west of Route 259 (Carpers Pike), flaggers will control traffic from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Rumble strips will warn motorists approaching the work zone.

The Route 50 project has a fixed completion date of October 31, 2022. The Federal Highway Administration funds 90 percent of the design and construction of this project through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

All work is weather permitting. Click here for traffic alerts and traveler information in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews...
Augusta County teacher investigated for touching students
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The crash occurred Thursday, March 3 at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road...
VSP investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
VSP GENERIC
Retired Virginia surgeon found dead week after charged with forcible sodomy

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Postseason Highlights & Scores: Friday, March 4
H.S. Basketball Postseason Highlights & Scores: Friday, March 4
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 4
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 4
Overnight Forecast 3-4-22
Overnight Forecast 3-4-22
Shenandoah County Historical Society preparing for County’s 250th anniversary
Shenandoah County Historical Society preparing for County’s 250th anniversary
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine