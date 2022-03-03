Advertisement

Season ticket sales up for JMU’s first football season in Sun Belt Conference

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University announced its complete 2022 football schedule this week, which features 10 FBS games and 11 total games for the team’s first year in the Sun Belt Conference.

After the schedule was announced on March 1, JMU sold over 300 season tickets in one day. Over 500 season tickets were purchased on the first day of sale in February.

Kevin Warner, the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, said that with five of six home games being against FBS opponents, he anticipates ticket sales will be higher this year than in years past.

“It brings a heightened level of interest for everybody and folks want to be a part of that,” Warner said. “What has already been a great game-day environment is just going to be a better game-day environment this year with the level of competition on the field.”

Warner said that over 25% of season ticket sales are first-time season ticket holders

“We’re over 1,700 season ticket sales to date,” Warner said. “Typically we’ve been around 6,500 to 7,000 season tickets for the season, so we’re off to a great start and we expect to be over 7,000 for this fall,” he said.

Warner said JMU athletics is working now to add new aspects to Bridgeforth Stadium after the Sun Belt move, like the new [Sun Belt Conference] logo on the field and other locations around the venue.

“There will be some new visual elements, but a lot of it is still going to look the same and that’s on purpose,” Warner said. “It’s JMU football, and we expect it to be great quality on the field, a great game-day experience for the fans, and a great way to spend a fall Saturday.”

The JMU football season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Bridgeforth Stadium against Middle Tennessee.

For more information on tickets, click here.

