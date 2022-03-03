Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Waynesboro Thursday evening

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews responded to the 100 block of East Side Highway in Waynesboro on Thursday after a house went up in flames.

Dawn Huffer, whose grandmother owned the house, and authorities tell WHSV that no one was injured in the fire and the building was uninhabited, but Huffer said it was in her family for years.

“My grandmother passed away about 18 years ago, my grandfather 10 years before that or so, so it’s been empty since then. My grandparents bought that house in 1941, my mother was born in that house,” she said.

East Side Highway was closed for part of the evening. No cause has been determined.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
Know where to get your severe weather warnings
Know where to get your severe weather warnings
Overnight Forecast 3-3-22
Overnight Forecast 3-3-22