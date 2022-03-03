Crews respond to house fire in Waynesboro Thursday evening

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews responded to the 100 block of East Side Highway in Waynesboro on Thursday after a house went up in flames.

Dawn Huffer, whose grandmother owned the house, and authorities tell WHSV that no one was injured in the fire and the building was uninhabited, but Huffer said it was in her family for years.

“My grandmother passed away about 18 years ago, my grandfather 10 years before that or so, so it’s been empty since then. My grandparents bought that house in 1941, my mother was born in that house,” she said.

East Side Highway was closed for part of the evening. No cause has been determined.

