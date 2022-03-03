Seventh inning outburst leads JMU to sixth straight win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight victory Wednesday afternoon at Richmond.

Trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning, JMU blasted three home runs in the frame to jump in front en route to a 9-2 win over the Spiders. Chase DeLauter gave the Dukes the lead for good when his two-run homer landed in the parking lot beyond the right field fence. Kyle Novak and Mason Dunaway followed DeLauter with longballs for JMU.

DeLauter, a potential first round MLB Draft pick, finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI, two runs, and two walks. He’s batting .459 through the Dukes’ first nine games. JMU leadoff hitter Tre Dabney reached base five times Wednesday (four walks, 1 HBP) to raise his on-base percentage to .717 to go along with his team-best .519 batting average.

James Madison improves to 6-3 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host Quinnipiac for a three-game series this weekend. Game one is set for Friday at 3 p.m.

