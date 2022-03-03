Shenandoah Valley Teacher Job Fair saw smaller, but qualified turnout

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools around the nation continue to deal with teacher and staffing shortages, but after the 22nd annual Shenandoah Valley Teacher Job Fair this past weekend, some Valley schools added more to their team.

Every school division across the Valley was present at the job fair hoping to fill many positions. Some did, despite far fewer candidates than years past. A little over 130 people registered for the fair.

“In past years, [turnout] has been in the 300s, 200s. Further back it had been in the 400s, 500s. However, we had feedback from some of the principals and those that interviewed that there were a lot of great candidates,” Shawn Printz, Director of Human Resources, at Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said.

Printz said HCPS hired six people, which is more than it hired in previous years, and those hires were for hard-to-fill positions, like math and special education.

With a teacher shortage and building a new high school, Printz said HCPS is adding positions at Harrisonburg High School now in preparation for the opening of HHS2 in 2024.

“Then we won’t have to add a great deal of teaching positions. We will have to add some, but we’re hoping to add them along the way before we get to the new school,” Printz said.

He added that HCPS will continue to consider different recruitment efforts to make bigger and better connections with applicants.

In an email to WHSV, Page County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox noted the smaller turnout at the job fair, but said “the quality of the applicants was excellent.”

“Page County interviewed about 30 candidates and we are engaging with many of them to come and visit our schools and speak with principals. We were thrilled with the depth and quality of the candidates,” Dr. Fox said in an email.

Jessica Sager, the Coordinator of School and Community Relations for Shenandoah County Public Schools, said in an email that administrators are following up with candidates to schedule visits to schools and additional interviews.

“At this time, we have approximately 30 teaching and certified staff vacancies for the 2022-23 school year. Our areas of highest need are special education teachers and school counselors, but we have various openings across all levels,” Sager said in an email.

In an effort to reduce the teacher shortage, Sager said the superintendent’s proposed 2022-2023 budget focuses on employee recruitment and retention by updating pay scales.

“The proposal includes updated teacher salary scales in addition to a 5% salary increase, which would raise our teacher salaries by 8% to 10% depending on the level of experience,” Sager said.

School divisions in Augusta County, Greene County, Harrisonburg City, Madison County, Page County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Staunton City, and Waynesboro City participated in the job fair.

