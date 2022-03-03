Advertisement

Va. committee passes bill banning admissions discrimination

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legislation to ban racial discrimination in admissions policies at Virginia’s highly regarded Governor’s Schools has passed a key Senate committee.

The 10-5 vote Thursday by the Senate Education and Health Committee comes just days after a federal judge found one Governor’s School is discriminating against Asian Americans.

The bill was amended Thursday to simplify its language and it would largely leave it up to the courts to define what constitutes discrimination.

Last week, a judge ruled a new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County discriminates against Asian American, who had constituted 70% of the student body.

