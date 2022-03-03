Advertisement

Virginia State Parks campgrounds reopen for new season

Tent camping at Douthat State Park
Tent camping at Douthat State Park(Virginia State Parks)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Ashley Hendricks
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The great outdoors has become an outlet for hundreds of families to safely travel during the pandemic. Virginia State Parks campgrounds reopened Friday, March 4 and officials are bracing for even more visitors this year.

Reservations are being accepted at the 29 of 41 state parks that offer camping.

The state parks offer 1,800 campsites, ranging from primitive camping to RV sites.

While campsites at Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River stay open year-round, all others close the first Monday in December.

Campers tell NBC12 they couldn’t wait to camp out this weekend. “We love to be outside so anytime we can get outside- it’s close. It’s quick to get here from our house. It’s only like 10 or 15 minutes. So we love to get outside,” Andrew Newcomb said.

Newcomb and Valerie Weston camp out at Powhatan State Park at least twice a month. Reservations there are nearly booked up for the weekend.

Virginia State Parks director, Dr. Melissa Baker, sites the pandemic for the increase in campers.

“We were very, very busy. We have had the two strongest years in state park visitation in the immediate past,” Dr. Baker said.

New this year, all campgrounds will offer site-specific reservations for campsites.

“The site-specific reservation system allows a camper to view an interactive map and choose an available site to reserve. This system replaces the first-come, first-served policy that previously existed for most campgrounds,” a release said.

With the anticipated increase, Dr. Baker said they are challenged with staffing. Powhatan park rangers tell us seasonal employees are critical and hope positions will be filled ahead of summer.

Campers can book online or by calling the Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275 and choosing option 5.

