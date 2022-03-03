Whittle adding to legacy as Central head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jeff Whittle is continuing to add to his legacy in Shenandoah County.

Whittle is in his sixth season as head coach of the Central High School boys basketball program. The Falcons are headed back to the state tournament for a third time under his leadership after earning a berth again this season. Central earned the right to host a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal game after winning the Region 2B Championship by defeating East Rockingham this past Saturday, 73-70, in a double-overtime thriller. It’s the program’s second region championship with Whittle as head coach.

“He’s just like a basketball genius,” said Central senior guard Ryan Barr. “He knows how to get you playing right, at the right time.”

Central senior forward Parker Sheetz added: “During games, at the end of games, when you’re calling plays or a lot of times making up plays on the fly, having the basketball knowledge that he has is incredibly helpful.”

Whittle’s success at Central comes after he was a star player for the Falcons’ biggest rival: Strasburg. Whittle is the Rams’ all-time leading scorer with 1,670 points.

“(Coaching at Central) kind of fell into place and I am enjoying every moment right now,” said Whittle. “I still love Strasburg and everything about it but right now I am a Falcon.”

Central is preparing to host Greensville County in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals Friday night in Woodstock. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Central High School.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.