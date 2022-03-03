Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro woman faces several charges and is in jail after police say she rammed a police cruiser Tuesday night.

Captain Chad Kauffman of the Staunton Police Department said members of the Skyline Drug Task Force and the Staunton Police Department were trying to arrest Lisa Prye while she was in the parking lot at the Walmart along Richmond Avenue.

Kauffman said when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m., Prye backed out of her parking spot in the vehicle she was driving and allegedly crashed into a Staunton Police cruiser which disabled it before she took off down Richmond Avenue. A Skyline Drug Task Force vehicle followed her and officers arrested her at the nearby Sheetz location.

Prye, 46, was charged with narcotics possession with the intent to sell and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement because two officers were inside the cruiser at the time of the crash, Kauffman said.

She was also charged with reckless driving, hit and run, damage to property and violation of conditions of pre-trial release.

Police also arrested a man in the vehicle who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

Prye is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

There were no injuries during the incident, Kauffman said. He added the police cruiser had at least $8,000 worth of damage.

