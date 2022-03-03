Advertisement

Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser

Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser(Staunton Police Department | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro woman faces several charges and is in jail after police say she rammed a police cruiser Tuesday night.

Captain Chad Kauffman of the Staunton Police Department said members of the Skyline Drug Task Force and the Staunton Police Department were trying to arrest Lisa Prye while she was in the parking lot at the Walmart along Richmond Avenue.

Kauffman said when officers arrived around 10:30 p.m., Prye backed out of her parking spot in the vehicle she was driving and allegedly crashed into a Staunton Police cruiser which disabled it before she took off down Richmond Avenue. A Skyline Drug Task Force vehicle followed her and officers arrested her at the nearby Sheetz location.

Prye, 46, was charged with narcotics possession with the intent to sell and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement because two officers were inside the cruiser at the time of the crash, Kauffman said.

She was also charged with reckless driving, hit and run, damage to property and violation of conditions of pre-trial release.

Police also arrested a man in the vehicle who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

Prye is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

There were no injuries during the incident, Kauffman said. He added the police cruiser had at least $8,000 worth of damage.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

WHSV
Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week begins March 7th
Lord Fairfax Community College
LFCC chosen as education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program
Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears gives update on 2022 General Assembly
Work by painter Angus Carter at the Staunton Augusta Art Center
Staunton Augusta Art Center to debut Art on the Town
The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews...
Augusta County teacher investigated for touching students