Changes for this year’s tax season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tax season is here and this season might look different than previous ones.

Many have been pushing since January to begin filing.

“I actually began receiving emails and phone calls in early January of people wanting to set up appointments,” Garrett Jackson, Volunteer Coordinator at People Inc. of Virginia said. “Of course, W2’s weren’t out at that time but they were really trying to push hard to get appointments early.”

Tax providers are encouraging people to file early this year due to the pandemic slowing things down.

“The pandemic has caused a lot of delays within the IRS and folks receiving their refunds so it is important to file as early as you can because it is expected to take about 4-6 weeks for you to get a direct deposit refund and longer if your option is for paper check,” Kristi Williams, President & CEO of United Way of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro said.

Taxes can be more complicated this year as many will have to add the government-issued funds that came from COVID relief when filing.

“Those have to do with a variety of things including the third stimulus payments and the advanced early childhood tax credits ... the advanced child tax credit and also the earned income credit and so there are a variety of ways to make sure you have received these credits,” Williams said.

Whether you take your taxes to an accountant or a local tax preparer when filing, it is important to have your W-2s, 1099s and any letters from the IRS or White House saying you received the stimulus payment or child tax credit.

”All of those documents are so important because all of that information does need to be put into your 2021 return to make sure that all of the credits owed to you you are indeed receiving,” Williams said.

There are many free tax service locations around the Valley, such as United Way VITA and People Inc. of America, but these services can’t run without volunteers and they are in need of them this year.

“We were having a lot of struggles just to get volunteers,” Jackson said. “In fact, I didn’t get a good core volunteer group until last week.”

Appointments are filling up fast. United Way’s VITA is on pace to help more than 1,300 community members this year alone.

