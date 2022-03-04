East Rock preparing for rematch with John Marshall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The East Rockingham boys basketball team enters the state tournament as an underdog.

For the first time in four years, East Rock is preparing to play in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament following a loss after the Eagles dropped a 73-70, double-overtime thriller to Central this past Saturday in the Region 2B Championship game. East Rockingham advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals in each of the last three seasons, finishing as state runner-up in 2019 and 2021.

However, the Eagles face a stiff test Friday night in the state quarterfinals. East Rock (23-5 overall) travels to Huguenot High School to play John Marshall, the no. 1 ranked team in Class 2. The Justices are 19-4 overall and coming a 44-point win over Greensville County in the Region 2A Championship game.

“The only thing that we haven’t seen is that type of athleticism,” said East Rockingham head coach Carey Keyes, when discussing John Marshall. “We’ve seen really good teams so how quickly can we adjust to their athleticism is what I am thinking right now, is that we’ve gotta adjust to it.”

The Eagles and Justices met in the state semifinals in 2020. John Marshall defeated East Rockingham, 78-44, at Spotswood High School in en route to claiming the Class 2 state championship. East Rock is hoping for a different result this season and played a tough schedule during the regular season in hopes of preparing the squad for postseason play. Aside from playing fellow state quarterfinalist Central four times (three in Bull Run District play), the Eagles faced off with James River, Floyd County, Union, Poca (WV), and Spotswood twice in non-district play.

“Also just the individual work that we have put in, a lot of these guys have bought in and taken their game to a higher level than it was,” said East Rockingham senior forward Tyler Nickel, a UNC signee who broke the VHSL all-time scoring mark this season.

Friday’s game between East Rockingham and John Marshall is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Huguenot High School.

Keyes status a “game-time decision” for Eagles

East Rockingham head coach Carey Keyes said the Eagles will learn Friday if they will have starting point guard Cooper Keyes available for the matchup against John Marshall. Keyes, the head coach’s son, suffered a foot injury during the Region 2B Tournament. He is a First Team All-Region 2B selection and three-year starter for East Rockingham.

