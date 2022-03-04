Advertisement

Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting pressure on oil markets worldwide.

The majority of U.S. states and cities have seen sharp increases, with the national average rising 11 cents since Monday, according to AAA.

With prices hitting a national average of $3.84, AAA says gas is at the highest cost since September 2012 and rising at a pace we haven’t seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Thursday, San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to reach an average price of $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“San Francisco just made history as the first-ever U.S. city to reach an average of $5 gas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “And unfortunately, this record is likely just the beginning of a larger trend of price spikes to come to California and the entire country.”

Gas prices have passed the $4 per gallon mark in nine other states, and the national average is expected to get there soon.

Fuel saving tips from AAA

According to AAA, driving habits are the biggest factor that impacts vehicle fuel consumption and reminds drivers to follow the speed limit to save on fuel.

AAA also says easing into starts and stops are two easy ways to reduce fuel consumption, adding that using cruise control can help drivers save as well.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Cause of Augusta Co. house fire undetermined, but unintentional
The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
The convoy drew in a large crowd of supporters, many of them chatting with the truckers wishing...
State Police prepare for big rig Freedom Convoy this weekend
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Ukrainian man asks Valley community to make human chain in support of Ukraine
Shenandoah County’s Historic Courthouse Museum
Shenandoah County Historical Society preparing for County’s 250th anniversary