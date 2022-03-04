Advertisement

JMU falls at home to hot-shooting Drexel

JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a home loss to Drexel Thursday night.

The Dragons defeated the Dukes, 80-60, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Drexel knocked down 12 three-pointers in the victory while JMU shot just 36% from the field and made only two three-pointers on 16 attempts.

Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring with 22 points. Jaylin Carodine added nine points and six rebounds for the Dukes.

James Madison falls to 13-15 overall (9-8 CAA) and will have a losing record for the first time since the 2003-2004 season. JMU is scheduled to wrap up the 2021-2022 campaign Saturday afternoon against Delaware. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at the AUBC.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of East Market St. (Rt. 33) are reopened from Stone Spring Rd. to Country...
Harrisonburg man dies in E. Market St. crash
House fire on East Side Highway, March 3
Crews respond to house fire in Waynesboro Thursday evening
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
Woman faces drug charges crashing into Staunton Police cruiser
On Tuesday night the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed...
Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval of shopping center
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
JMU women fall at home to Drexel, 80-60
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
Pacheco leads Spotswood back to state tournament
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
East Rock preparing to meet top-ranked John Marshall
The East Rockingham boys basketball team enters the state tournament as an underdog.
East Rock preparing for rematch with John Marshall