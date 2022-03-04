JMU falls at home to hot-shooting Drexel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a home loss to Drexel Thursday night.

The Dragons defeated the Dukes, 80-60, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Drexel knocked down 12 three-pointers in the victory while JMU shot just 36% from the field and made only two three-pointers on 16 attempts.

Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring with 22 points. Jaylin Carodine added nine points and six rebounds for the Dukes.

James Madison falls to 13-15 overall (9-8 CAA) and will have a losing record for the first time since the 2003-2004 season. JMU is scheduled to wrap up the 2021-2022 campaign Saturday afternoon against Delaware. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at the AUBC.

