Know where to get your severe weather warnings

By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WHSV) - Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Monday. Chris Strong from the National Weather Service said having items that can alert you about severe weather are important. Whether it’s a weather radio, the Wireless Emergency Alert System on your phone, or apps like the WHSV Weather App. There can be challenges with receiving alerts in our area due to the mountains.

“Here in the Appalachians and Shenandoah Valley area, there are areas where it is going to be more difficult to get those weather messages to you by any of the means that are out there. That’s why again it’s good to have at least a few that you can lean on that work reasonably well in your area,” said Strong.

Your best bet is to have multiple ways to get weather alerts. If your NOAA weather radio has signal issues, you can put an antenna on it to boost service. If nothing works, some counties may be able to inform you by landline.

